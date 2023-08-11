What Type of NBA Career Would You Rather Have: Better Peak or Longevity? Plus, Listener Questions!

Austin and Pausha dive into last week’s All-Time starting five lineup and discuss why KD was chosen amongst other elite players (7:40). They then discuss Team USA’s competition and why they believe Trae Young was left out (14:12). Later they talk through what type of NBA career they’d rather pick: one with a better peak or one with more longevity, using Derrick Rose and Kyle Lowry as a jumping off point (28:25). They end the show by running through a few listener questions, ranking their top seven current players, and discussing Pausha’s on-court skills (40:00).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
