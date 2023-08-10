 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ESPN Bets on Itself and the Orioles’ Massive Blunder. Plus: The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro on Two Decades of Column Writing.

Bryan talks about ESPN’s deal with Penn Entertainment, the Baltimore Orioles’ miscalculation with announcer Kevin Brown, and more

By Bryan Curtis
SPORTS-BBA-ORIOLES-EDITORIAL-BZ Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Bryan hits on headlines from the week, from ESPN’s new billion-dollar deal with Penn Entertainment to the Orioles’ miscalculation with announcer Kevin Brown. Then, The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro joins to discuss his career as a sports columnist for 20-plus years. He talks about the power of a sports columnist, writing about sports in New York, and his relationship with Adrian Wojnarowski and experiencing his first Woj Bomb.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Mike Vaccaro
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

A Look at the AFC East, Eagles Camp, and the White Sox Ship Is Sinking

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski take a look at all things AFC East as preseason games begin, and Jason Goff discusses his decision to jump off the White Sox ship before it sinks

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and 2 more

Shooter McGavin Is in the Jerk Hall of Fame—and in the Head of Every Golfer

With his beige clothing, stupid comebacks, and finger guns, the ‘Happy Gilmore’ villain is someone we love to hate. Unfortunately, he’s also more relatable than he seems.

By Katie Baker

Ben Mee: Which Player Got Roasted by Sean Dyche for Going to Benidorm?

Burnley legend and current Brentford defender Ben Mee talks about the pressures of the Premier League and more

By Ben Foster

The Midsummer Mailbag

Chris and Andy answer mailbag questions about the current landscape of TV

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Jeezy: A Career in Hip-Hop and ‘Adversity for Sale’

Bakari Sellers is joined by legendary rapper and author Jeezy to discuss the making of ‘Trap or Die’ and the new book ‘Adversity for Sale’

By Bakari Sellers

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round Three—Final Round

Dave, Neil, and Joanna have reached the end of the Bat Royale. Cast your vote here to crown the winner!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more