ESPN Bets on Itself and the Orioles’ Massive Blunder. Plus: The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro on Two Decades of Column Writing.

Bryan hits on headlines from the week, from ESPN’s new billion-dollar deal with Penn Entertainment to the Orioles’ miscalculation with announcer Kevin Brown. Then, The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro joins to discuss his career as a sports columnist for 20-plus years. He talks about the power of a sports columnist, writing about sports in New York, and his relationship with Adrian Wojnarowski and experiencing his first Woj Bomb.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Mike Vaccaro
Producer: Erika Cervantes
