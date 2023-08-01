 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amanda’s Birthday, Yacht Season, Paparazzi, and More

To celebrate Amanda’s birthday, Juliet and Amanda discuss her favorite topics: yacht season, the paparazzi amidst the writers strike, another Architectural Digest featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, some of their favorite Leos, and more

By Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman
We have a special birthday edition of Jam Session this week celebrating our very own Amanda Dobbins! To celebrate, Juliet and Amanda discuss her favorite topics, featuring yacht season and the paparazzi amidst the writers strike (1:14); another Architectural Digest featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family home (10:02); some of their favorite Leos, including J Lo (16:14); the rumored Polly Pocket movie (19:01); and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

