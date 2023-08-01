Amanda’s Birthday, Yacht Season, Paparazzi, and More



We have a special birthday edition of Jam Session this week celebrating our very own Amanda Dobbins! To celebrate, Juliet and Amanda discuss her favorite topics, featuring yacht season and the paparazzi amidst the writers strike (1:14); another Architectural Digest featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family home (10:02); some of their favorite Leos, including J Lo (16:14); the rumored Polly Pocket movie (19:01); and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher