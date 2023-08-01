The Boys Are Back: Slimmer and Jimmer With a Rugby World Cup Squad Preview



Welcome back to Season 8 of The Rugby Pod. Big Jim, Goodey and Andy Rowe are back after a life-changing summer to dissect everything on and off the pitch. We’ll be hearing about Goodey’s monumental weight loss, as well as Jim’s trip to Aspen, where he fell head over cowboy boots for Colorado and bumped into Lance Armstrong. We’ll also be taking a look at all the home nations’ Rugby World Cup squads, and who will or who won’t make the cut for next month’s World Cup. We’ll also be discussing the warm-up matches that got underway at the weekend, as well as the latest in the Rugby Championship and Eddie Jones’s very rocky start for the Wallabies. Enjoy!

