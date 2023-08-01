 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Boys Are Back: Slimmer and Jimmer With a Rugby World Cup Squad Preview

The crew take a look at all the home nations’ Rugby World Cup squads and who will or who won’t make the cut for next month’s World Cup

By The Rugby Pod
RUGBYU-FRA-TRAINING Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images


Welcome back to Season 8 of The Rugby Pod. Big Jim, Goodey and Andy Rowe are back after a life-changing summer to dissect everything on and off the pitch. We’ll be hearing about Goodey’s monumental weight loss, as well as Jim’s trip to Aspen, where he fell head over cowboy boots for Colorado and bumped into Lance Armstrong. We’ll also be taking a look at all the home nations’ Rugby World Cup squads, and who will or who won’t make the cut for next month’s World Cup. We’ll also be discussing the warm-up matches that got underway at the weekend, as well as the latest in the Rugby Championship and Eddie Jones’s very rocky start for the Wallabies. Enjoy!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

‘SummerSlam’ Picks and What Should Happen With LA Knight. Plus, a Very Special ‘Cheap Heat’ Contest!

Plus, discussing an all-MMA-rules matchup between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and what the heck that even means

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Is ‘Talk to Me’ Elevated Horror? What Does That Even Mean?

The Philippou brothers’ debut feature film is the latest horror movie to earn unexpected plaudits and box office success, joining a canon whose boundaries have grown increasingly blurry

By Adam Nayman

The USWNT Can’t Keep Getting Away With This

The Americans were one post hit away from crashing out of the group stage for the first time in women’s World Cup history. How can they right the ship heading into the round of 16?

By Kellen Becoats

What’s Frank Ocean’s Best Song Ever? Welcome to ‘Last Song Standing,’ Season 2

Cole and Charles are back for another showdown, starting with ‘Channel Orange’

By Cole Cuchna and Charles Holmes

A Few Good (Re)Men Live From L.A. With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey revisit one of the first movies they covered on ‘The Rewatchables,’ Rob Reiner’s ‘A Few Good Men’

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Lionel Messi Is Doing Just Fine in Miami, Thank You

A few months after leading Argentina to a World Cup title, soccer’s greatest player is predictably thriving in MLS

By Brian Phillips