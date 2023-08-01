 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘SummerSlam’ Picks and What Should Happen With LA Knight. Plus, a Very Special ‘Cheap Heat’ Contest!

Plus, discussing an all-MMA-rules matchup between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and what the heck that even means

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


As the days wind down to WWE’s massive SummerSlam event in Detroit, Rosenberg and SGG discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Rosenberg’s announcement regarding a special Cheap Heat contest and how you can enter for a chance to win a MAJ prize (11:57)
  • Just a few weeks into their marriage, Misshattan has already left Rosenberg (15:45)
  • The battle royal match that Rosenberg and SGG spend way too much time talking about (27:46)
  • An all-MMA-rules matchup between Ronda Rousey and Shonda Baszler and what the heck that even means (33:53)
  • Whether Logan Paul has any chance of finishing his match quickly in Detroit so that he can hop on a jet to go support his brother, Jake, in his boxing fight in Dallas (40:00)

Plus, there’s something going on backstage with LA Knight, and Troy the Goy has a new book! If you wish to preorder his wacky self-improvement book, Surrender: A Guide to Living Your Best Life in Your Twenties, you can get the paperback on Barnes & Noble or the e-book on Amazon.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

