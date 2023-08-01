‘SummerSlam’ Picks and What Should Happen With LA Knight. Plus, a Very Special ‘Cheap Heat’ Contest!

As the days wind down to WWE’s massive SummerSlam event in Detroit, Rosenberg and SGG discuss the following on today’s episode:
- Rosenberg’s announcement regarding a special Cheap Heat contest and how you can enter for a chance to win a MAJ prize (11:57)
- Just a few weeks into their marriage, Misshattan has already left Rosenberg (15:45)
- The battle royal match that Rosenberg and SGG spend way too much time talking about (27:46)
- An all-MMA-rules matchup between Ronda Rousey and Shonda Baszler and what the heck that even means (33:53)
- Whether Logan Paul has any chance of finishing his match quickly in Detroit so that he can hop on a jet to go support his brother, Jake, in his boxing fight in Dallas (40:00)
Plus, there’s something going on backstage with LA Knight, and Troy the Goy has a new book! If you wish to preorder his wacky self-improvement book, Surrender: A Guide to Living Your Best Life in Your Twenties, you can get the paperback on Barnes & Noble or the e-book on Amazon.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
