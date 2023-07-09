The Wembanyama Experience, and Summer League Observations



Verno and KOC are in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, as they discuss what made Victor Wembanyama’s debut feel so special (03:04). After discussing Marcus Smart’s introductory press conference in Memphis, the guys discuss some of the players that have stood out over the weekend at Summer League (19:55). Also, they dive into the newly introduced in-season tournament, as well as Gregg Popovich’s contract extension (38:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

