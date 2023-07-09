 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Wembanyama Experience, and Summer League Observations

Plus, will people care about the in-season tournament?

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Verno and KOC are in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, as they discuss what made Victor Wembanyama’s debut feel so special (03:04). After discussing Marcus Smart’s introductory press conference in Memphis, the guys discuss some of the players that have stood out over the weekend at Summer League (19:55). Also, they dive into the newly introduced in-season tournament, as well as Gregg Popovich’s contract extension (38:06).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Red Sox All-Star Break Awards. Plus, Jaylen’s Place Among No. 2 Options.

Who is the Red Sox’s MVP?

By Brian Barrett

British Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Spanners discuss another Max Verstappen victory and performances by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

By Kevin Clark

Victor Wembanyama’s Shaky Arrival, Jabari Smith Jr.’s Growth, and the Messy Hornets

Plus, KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss Amen Thompson’s and Scoot Henderson’s summer league debuts

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Play

Alexander Volkanovski Makes GOAT Case at UFC 290

The guys break down Volk’s win over Yair Rodríguez

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Sally Jenkins on ‘The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life’

Larry is joined by award-winning sportswriter and author Sally Jenkins to discuss her new book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

UFC 290 Reaction: Alexandre Pantoja Wins One for the Ages

UFC 290 gave us everything and more. Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll break it all down.

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more