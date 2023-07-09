 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sally Jenkins on ‘The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life’

Larry is joined by award-winning sportswriter and author Sally Jenkins to discuss her new book

2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Larry is joined by award-winning sportswriter and author Sally Jenkins to discuss her new book The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life. They begin by talking about some of the world-class athletes that inspired her to write the book, how talent was such a small part of each of their successes, and the lessons non-athletes can garner from their stories. This leads to conversation about the importance of practice and honest self-evaluation when working to achieve personal goals, using the preparation exercises of icons like Steph Curry, Peyton Manning, and Pat Summit as examples (26:25). After the break, Larry and Sally examine the importance of team culture, the obstacles within coaching or directing exceptional talent, and how to utilize failure in a positive way (35:31). They end the pod by shining a light on the individual perseverance and friendship between Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, giving flowers to Sally’s legendary sportswriter dad Dan Jenkins, and discussing some of their favorite athletes (50:39).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Sally Jenkins
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

