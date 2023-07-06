 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Is What the Summer Does to Black Men

Jason talks Drake concerts, the new Killer Mike album, and his expectations for the Bulls’ offseason

By Jason Goff
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Jason starts off the pod by digging into producer Tony’s Florida vacation, getting hyped about Thursday’s Drake concert, and sharing his reactions to the new Killer Mike album Michael. He’s then joined by Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times to talk about youth sports, the Chicago Bulls’ offseason outlook, and the future of the Zach LaVine–DeMar DeRozan experience (28:43).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Joe Cowley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

