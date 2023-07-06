This Is What the Summer Does to Black Men



Jason starts off the pod by digging into producer Tony’s Florida vacation, getting hyped about Thursday’s Drake concert, and sharing his reactions to the new Killer Mike album Michael. He’s then joined by Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times to talk about youth sports, the Chicago Bulls’ offseason outlook, and the future of the Zach LaVine–DeMar DeRozan experience (28:43).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Joe Cowley

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify