The Grant Williams Sign-and-Trade and Raja Reacts to Rap Lyrics With His Name

Logan and Raja discuss the Grant Williams sign-and-trade deal between the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks, and the San Antonio Spurs, and what the move means for each team (1:22). Along the way, they talk about how the “Seven Seconds or Less” offense has evolved over the years and the genius of Mike D’Antoni (16:26). Later, Raja reacts to a handful of rap songs that name-drop him in the lyrics, and ranks them from worst to best (46:0 0). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (57:36).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
