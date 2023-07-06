 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Grant Williams Sign-and-Trade and Raja Reacts to Rap Lyrics With His Name

They guys also talk about the genius of Mike D’Antoni and how the “Seven Seconds or Less” offense has evolved over the years

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja discuss the Grant Williams sign-and-trade deal between the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks, and the San Antonio Spurs, and what the move means for each team (1:22). Along the way, they talk about how the “Seven Seconds or Less” offense has evolved over the years and the genius of Mike D’Antoni (16:26). Later, Raja reacts to a handful of rap songs that name-drop him in the lyrics, and ranks them from worst to best (46:0 0). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (57:36).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

