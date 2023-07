The goalkeeper union episodes are back! This one is one of my favourites, as today we have an absolute legendary keeper and current teammate of mine: Mark Howard! We talk about all things Wrexham, including that upcoming series of a certain Disney show, how good some of the players he’s played with were (Thierry Henry is on that list) and how his own podcast is getting on!

Check out Mark Howard’s podcast (The Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast) here.

Subscribe: Spotify