Still Free Agents, Dame’s Loyalty, and Summer League First Impressions With Seerat Sohi

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Seerat Sohi to discuss the most interesting NBA free agents still available, and the Mavericks’ roster upgrades. Then, Seerat breaks down how Damian Lillard’s loyalty to Portland will be tested by where the Trail Blazers ultimately trade him. Plus, KOC and Seerat give their Summer League first impressions of Brandon Miller, Jaime Jacquez Jr., and Chet Holmgren and expectations for Wemby’s summer debut.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Seerat Sohi

Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Aleya Zenieris, and Richie Bozek

