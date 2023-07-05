 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Adam Duritz

In this episode, we bring our 24 questions to Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz

By Yasi Salek
SiriusXM Presents Counting Crows Live From The Troubadour In Los Angeles Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM


Welcome back to 24 Question Party People. This week’s episode is one day late because of the holiday, but we’ll be back Tuesdays starting next week. In this episode, we bring our 24 questions to Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, and we manage to reflect on a range of topics, from the virtues of sincerity to his favorite blended alcoholic bev to what meme encapsulated his and Chris Carrabba’s essence. As always, you’ll have to listen to figure out what any of that means.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Adam Duritz
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

