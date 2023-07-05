A Pre–‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Mailbag

Less than a week away from the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Nora and Nathan open up the mailbag to answer some listener questions. They talk about which songs off of Speak Now they are most looking forward to hearing the rerecordings of (1:00), discuss whether the Eras Tour set list will be altered once the album is released (15:51), and make predictions for what the vault soundtracks featuring Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy will sound like (26:36).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
