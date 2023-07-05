 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Pre–‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Mailbag

Ahead of the album release, Nora and Nathan answer some listener questions about which songs they are most excited for, how the Eras Tour might be affected, and more!

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Cincinnati, OH Photo by Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


Less than a week away from the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Nora and Nathan open up the mailbag to answer some listener questions. They talk about which songs off of Speak Now they are most looking forward to hearing the rerecordings of (1:00), discuss whether the Eras Tour set list will be altered once the album is released (15:51), and make predictions for what the vault soundtracks featuring Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy will sound like (26:36).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Every Single Album: Taylor Swift

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Nate Dogg, Warren G, and the Apex of the G-Funk

Talking "Regulate," Michael McDonald, and the effortless brilliance of the late gangsta crooner Nate Dogg

By Rob Harvilla

NBA Free Agency Roundup, Summer League Betting Tips, and MLB Futures Update

The East Coast Bias boys predict where Damian Lillard and James Harden will end up before revealing their best tips for betting the Summer League

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Every Second Counts at Ever, the Chicago Restaurant Where Richie Stages in ‘The Bear’

The real-life two-Michelin-star fine-dining establishment serves as the backdrop and inspiration for "Forks," one of the best episodes of television this year

By Danny Chau

24 Question Party People: Adam Duritz

In this episode, we bring our 24 questions to Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz

By Yasi Salek

Town Hall: Bob Iger’s Legacy, Summer Flops, and Streamer Mega-Mergers

Matt and Craig answer a slew of listener questions about an overpacked summer of blockbusters, how the AMPTP really works, inflated movie budgets, and much more

By Matthew Belloni

Family and Business in ‘The Kardashians’

Erika and Amelia dive into the popular reality TV show to examine the relationships within the family

By Erika Ramirez and Amelia Wedemeyer