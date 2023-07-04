 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Futures, the Yankees’ and Mets’ Disappointing Seasons, and the Knicks Embrace Jalen Brunson

Tate and JJ talk New York sports and preview the MLB futures market for the World Series, MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year awards

By Tate Frazier and John Jastremski

Tate Frazier hosts John Jastremski to discuss the latest in the world of New York sport, including the disappointing seasons for the Yankees and the Mets, if Aaron Boone and Buck Showalter are on the hot seat, and whether or not either team can still win their divisions. Then, Tate and JJ preview the MLB futures market for the World Series, MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year awards. Plus, the guys discuss how Jalen Brunson has been embraced as the star of the Knicks and what’s next for the Nets.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: John Jastremski
Producers: Conor Nevins, Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian

