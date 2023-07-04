Damian Lillard’s Demands, Free Agency Takeaways, and Summer League Preview

Verno and KOC discuss Damian Lillard’s request for a trade from the Blazers (01:20). Despite Dame’s desire to go to the Miami Heat, do they have enough assets to entice Portland to make the trade? The guys discuss some of the things that stood out to them in free agency, starting off with the real reason Jerami Grant and Kyle Kuzma got the contracts that they did (23:41). Next, the guys discuss the values of Austin Reaves’s, Dillon Brooks’s, and Bruce Brown’s contracts (30:56). Also, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus cashed in this summer after their Finals run, and the Suns made some surprisingly good pickups (46:19). Last, the guys share their excitement for Summer League in Las Vegas (01:00:06).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
