Variety Vs. Puck and The Atlantic. Plus, ESPN’s New NBA Team, and Twitter Becomes X.

Bryan and David also discuss Ron DeSantis’s media approach and Sean Payton’s recent comments

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Musk Declares Fan-Submitted ‘X’ New Twitter Logo In Abrupt Shift Getty Images


Bryan and David preview the new NBA announcing team at ESPN (0:30) before they unpack the media face-off between Variety and both The Atlantic and Puck (9:10). Then, they touch on Twitter’s rebrand to X (18:28), discuss Sean Payton’s recent comments in the media (23:40), and talk about Ron DeSantis’s media approach. Later, they introduce a new feature, Not About the Media, where they share a personal story from their week (39:10). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

