Variety Vs. Puck and The Atlantic. Plus, ESPN’s New NBA Team, and Twitter Becomes X.

Bryan and David preview the new NBA announcing team at ESPN (0:30) before they unpack the media face-off between Variety and both The Atlantic and Puck (9:10). Then, they touch on Twitter’s rebrand to X (18:28), discuss Sean Payton’s recent comments in the media (23:40), and talk about Ron DeSantis’s media approach. Later, they introduce a new feature, Not About the Media, where they share a personal story from their week (39:10). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
