The Best Wrestling Hugs, Plus NXT Great American Bash Recap

David and Kaz also discuss CM Punk’s unveiling of the AEW World Title he never lost

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the best wrestling hugs, following Adam Cole and MJF’s hug on AEW Collision.

Then they discuss the following:

  • Adam Cole’s many stables (6:30)
  • CM Punk unveiling the AEW World Title he never lost (15:15)
  • Great American Bash Recap (28:45)
  • Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio (35:30)
  • Reactions to Gable Steveson (40:50)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

