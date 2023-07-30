 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kylie Flanagan on ‘Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change’

Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
New York City Set To Bake Under Hottest Temperature Of Year


Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change publishing on August 1. They begin their conversation by talking about the uniquely personal method Kylie utilized to convey the impact of the global climate crisis in her book and breaking down the definition of “climate resilience”. Next, they dive deep into the obstacles surrounding the global warming dialog, the tangible metrics that can be referenced by folks to tamper their existential anxieties about the planet, and the ways to connect to the burgeoning youth activist movement (14:11). After the break, Larry asks Kylie if the negative effects of climate change can be reversed, how she got involved in environmental justice, and what type of responses she’s already received from the book (24:41). They end the pod by shining a light on how simple action items and powerful storytelling can inspire everyday people to consider climate activism (31:07).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Kylie Flanagan
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 4-5

Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, ‘Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History’

By Joanna Robinson and Juliet Litman

Renard Towers Over Brazil, Sweden Send Italy Into Crisis, and a Welcome Return for Sam Kerr

Plus Flo sits down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

UFC 291 Reaction: Justin Gaethje Makes BMF History, Derrick Lewis Turns Back the Clock, and Father Time Takes Tony Ferguson. Plus, Ariel’s Tales from Crawford-Spence!

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST gather immediately after UFC 291 to break down all the madness

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Dinner with “PK,” ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Episode 2, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 8

Plus, Zack Peters joins to talk all things ‘OC’ and thoughts on ex-housewife Meghan King

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

‘Heels’ Season 1 Recap and Season 2, Episode 1 Review

David and Ben discuss all things ‘Heels,’ including their favorite scenes, their expectations for Season 2, and more

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

Summer Mailbag: The ‘Secret Invasion’ Finale, Toy Movies in a Post-’Barbie’ World, ‘Ahsoka’ Anticipation, and More!

Mal and Jo open up the mailbag and answer questions about ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ book recommendations, and much more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson