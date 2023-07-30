Kylie Flanagan on ‘Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change’



Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change publishing on August 1. They begin their conversation by talking about the uniquely personal method Kylie utilized to convey the impact of the global climate crisis in her book and breaking down the definition of “climate resilience”. Next, they dive deep into the obstacles surrounding the global warming dialog, the tangible metrics that can be referenced by folks to tamper their existential anxieties about the planet, and the ways to connect to the burgeoning youth activist movement (14:11). After the break, Larry asks Kylie if the negative effects of climate change can be reversed, how she got involved in environmental justice, and what type of responses she’s already received from the book (24:41). They end the pod by shining a light on how simple action items and powerful storytelling can inspire everyday people to consider climate activism (31:07).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Kylie Flanagan

