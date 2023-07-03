‘OSP’ NBA Summer League 2023 Primer With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to preview NBA Summer League 2023 before they arrive in Las Vegas this weekend! They discuss their favorite Summer League rosters; the anticipation of seeing players like Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Cam Whitmore, and Chet Holmgren; under-the-radar potential Summer League stars; college basketball household names; and more!
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher