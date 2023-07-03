 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘OSP’ NBA Summer League 2023 Primer With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann preview their favorite rosters and discuss some potential under-the-radar stars

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
San Antonio Spurs Open Practice Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to preview NBA Summer League 2023 before they arrive in Las Vegas this weekend! They discuss their favorite Summer League rosters; the anticipation of seeing players like Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Cam Whitmore, and Chet Holmgren; under-the-radar potential Summer League stars; college basketball household names; and more!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

