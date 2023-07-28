 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre on Prepping for Brock Lesnar, His ‘Money in the Bank’ Return, and WILD Career Journey

Drew also talks about whether he prefers being a heel or face

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


One of the biggest stars in all of WWE joins Peter Rosenberg on the Friday Something to discuss the following:

  • Why he always wanted to join WWE
  • His return at Money in the Bank 2023 in London and how it’s breathed a different kind of energy into his career (7:21)
  • How his preparation for Brock Lesnar in 2020 changed McIntyre’s career forever (12:19)
  • Whether he prefers being a heel or face (32:05)

And more! Stay maj.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Drew Mcintyre
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Play

Jaylen Brown Gets Paid, and Dalvin Cook to the Jets?

Plus, Sheil Kapadia and EJ Smith talk Philadelphia Eagles training camp, and Jason Goff discusses the crosstown classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and 2 more
Chargers training camp.
Play

Herbert’s Historic Contract and Bronny James Hospitalized

Tate Frazier is joined by Nora Princiotti and The Athletic’s Jovan Buha to discuss the latest in NFL and NBA news

By Tate Frazier and Nora Princiotti

It’s the Holy Grail of Fight Weekends

With UFC 291 and Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford both happening Saturday night, fight fans are getting something rare this weekend: exactly what they asked for

By Chuck Mindenhall

Over the Hill on the Hill, and Ice Cube’s Ride Along With Tucker

Plus, Shakirah Hill Taylor joins to discuss disparities in maternal health, and ways to overcome

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Lana Del Rey Working at Waffle House, Mustard-Flavored Skittles, and Tasting Ed Sheeran’s Hot Sauce

‌Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a food-related smuggling attempt, DiGiorno’s pizza vending machines, and Burger King Thailand’s latest ad campaign

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Caleb Williams on His Mahomes Comparisons, His Relationship With Lincoln Riley, and NIL. Plus, Ben Solak on 2024 Draft Prospects and Young QBs to Watch.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams joins for a wide-ranging interview, and Ben Solak runs through his list of top 2024 draft prospects

By Kevin Clark and Ben Solak