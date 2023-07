The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to answer the question: “Why are neutral-site games bad for college basketball?” They also discuss the state of the Indiana-Purdue rivalry, who will be next to coach at a blue-blood school, sleeper teams for the 2023-24 season, and more (2:01). Then, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (43:23).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Eamonn Brennan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

