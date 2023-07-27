The ‘Barbie’ Deep Dive With Greta Gerwig!



Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer-Verse cohost Joanna Robinson to dive deep into Barbie—its innovation, its performances, its overwhelming success at the box office, and everything in between (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Greta Gerwig to discuss her approach to building the Barbie world, the unique challenges it presented, how it relates to the other two films she’s directed, the cultural phenomenon it has set off, and more (1:29:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guests: Greta Gerwig and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS