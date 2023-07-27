 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Barbie’ Deep Dive With Greta Gerwig!

The ‘Barbie’ director joins to break down the world-building in the film, the cultural phenomenon this movie created, and so much more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Joanna Robinson
“Barbie” European Premiere - VIP Access Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images


Sean and Amanda are joined by Ringer-Verse cohost Joanna Robinson to dive deep into Barbie—its innovation, its performances, its overwhelming success at the box office, and everything in between (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Greta Gerwig to discuss her approach to building the Barbie world, the unique challenges it presented, how it relates to the other two films she’s directed, the cultural phenomenon it has set off, and more (1:29:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Greta Gerwig and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

