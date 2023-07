Justin, Rob, and Wos start by reacting to the news of Jaylen Brown re-signing with the Boston Celtics for the richest deal in NBA history (1:55). Then, they open up the mailbag and answer questions about James Harden, the Cleveland Cavaliers, free agents still available, and much more (22:28).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

