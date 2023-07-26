 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mbappé’s Cash Grab, Hendo’s Legacy, and Why the Saudi Pro League Is the Future of Elite Football

James Allcott welcomes back Hugh Woozencroft to discuss the game-changing ripple effects from the Saudi Pro League and why it may benefit some Premier League clubs while dooming others

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott welcomes back Hugh Woozencroft to discuss the game-changing ripple effects from the Saudi Pro League and why it may benefit some Premier League clubs while also dooming others. Will Mbappé make the move, and will that elevate the league for decades to come? What will the Jordan Henderson transfer mean? And of course, what have we learned from preseason so far?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Hugh Woozencroft
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

