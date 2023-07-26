 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Wouldn’t You Do for Money?

Jason breaks down Tuesday’s cross-town classic, which saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the White Sox, and he interviews the Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond

By Jason Goff
Detroit Pistons v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Jason starts things off with a breakdown of Tuesday’s cross-town classic, which saw the Cubs defeat the White Sox. He’s then joined by Bulls center Andre Drummond to discuss Dre’s personal journey through professional basketball, and what the big man is looking forward to next season (16:30). Next, Jason shines a light on the big contract offer for international soccer star Kylian Mbappé, and predicts that Jaylen Brown’s deal may be a sign that similar money is on the way for NBA players in the near future (46:51). Jason ends the pod with a tribute to recently departed Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, an examination of the nickname “Mapletron,” and a review of the new Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone (1:03:55).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Mazzy Star, “Fade Into You”

Exploring one of the decades slowest, mopiest, most important alt-rock standards

By Rob Harvilla

Mbappé’s Cash Grab, Hendo’s Legacy, and Why the Saudi Pro League Is the Future of Elite Football

James Allcott welcomes back Hugh Woozencroft to discuss the game-changing ripple effects from the Saudi Pro League and why it may benefit some Premier League clubs while dooming others

By James Lawrence Allcott

10 Questions About a Potential Shohei Ohtani Trade

What would have to happen for the Los Angeles Angels to move their two-way superstar? What would it take to get him? And where could he go?

By Isaac Levy-Rubinett

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 2 and 3

Bill, Jo, and Juliet continue the ‘O.C.’ Hall of Fame tribute by immediately diving into their favorite scenes and overly dated nitpicks for the show’s second episode, "The Model Home," and its iconic follow-up, "The Gamble"

By Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

More Flowers to Brian Harman, and Who Makes the Cut for the Ryder Cup?

Plus, a 3M Open preview

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Fantasy Sleepers for 2023

The guys make a tier list of the most overlooked players for the upcoming fantasy season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more