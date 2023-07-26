What Wouldn’t You Do for Money?



Jason starts things off with a breakdown of Tuesday’s cross-town classic, which saw the Cubs defeat the White Sox. He’s then joined by Bulls center Andre Drummond to discuss Dre’s personal journey through professional basketball, and what the big man is looking forward to next season (16:30). Next, Jason shines a light on the big contract offer for international soccer star Kylian Mbappé, and predicts that Jaylen Brown’s deal may be a sign that similar money is on the way for NBA players in the near future (46:51). Jason ends the pod with a tribute to recently departed Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, an examination of the nickname “Mapletron,” and a review of the new Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone (1:03:55).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify