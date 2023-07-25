24 Question Party People: Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind



Stephan Jenkins joins us this week to be on the receiving end of some emergency journalism before discussing Vivaldi, why someone else being 6-foot-3 caught him off guard, and the Pitchfork critic in your mind. Listen closely and you’ll find out who the Moon Professor is. All of this and more on 24 Question Party People this week.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Stephan Jenkins

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

