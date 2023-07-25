24 Question Party People: Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind

Stephan Jenkins joins us this week to be on the receiving end of some emergency journalism before discussing Vivaldi, why someone else being 6-foot-3 caught him off guard, and the Pitchfork critic in your mind. Listen closely and you’ll find out who the Moon Professor is. All of this and more on 24 Question Party People this week.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Stephan Jenkins
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
