The “Perfect” SummerSlam Card

David and Kaz kick off the show and discuss “reports” around L.A. Knight, Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, and the best wrestling dancers

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Jonathan Kermah, and Brian Waters
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the show and discuss “reports” around L.A. Knight, Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, and the best wrestling dancers.

Then Kerm and Brian join in to draft the perfect SummerSlam card based on previous matches! Each must select the following types of matches:

  • World Title
  • Women’s Title
  • Tag Team
  • Wildcard Pick (any type of match)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Jonathan Kermah, and Brian H. Waters
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah

