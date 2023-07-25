 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous: LIV NBA, 2024 Futures, and Player Empowerment

Verno and KOC have another rendition of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous. They debate all the hottest topics in the NBA from Austin Rivers to Jaylen Brown to Kylian Mbappé and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Verno and KOC have another rendition of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous (01:53)! They debate all the hottest topics in the NBA, from Austin Rivers’s comments about players demanding trades to why the Celtics and Jaylen Brown still haven’t agreed to a new contract extension. Also, they discuss if the NBA should be concerned about Kylian Mbappé’s extravagant offer from the Saudis, KOC’s full-body health scan, and the biggest question of the summer: Just how great was Oppenheimer?

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

