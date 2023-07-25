That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous: LIV NBA, 2024 Futures, and Player Empowerment



Verno and KOC have another rendition of everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous (01:53)! They debate all the hottest topics in the NBA, from Austin Rivers’s comments about players demanding trades to why the Celtics and Jaylen Brown still haven’t agreed to a new contract extension. Also, they discuss if the NBA should be concerned about Kylian Mbappé’s extravagant offer from the Saudis, KOC’s full-body health scan, and the biggest question of the summer: Just how great was Oppenheimer?

