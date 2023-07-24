 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barbenheimer Weekend and More (SPOILERS)

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on both ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ and also discuss some celebrity news

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Universal Pictures


Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins return this week with their thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer after their extremely pink and explosive opening weekend. The ladies give their overall thoughts on both movies and their rollouts and touch on some specifics, including SPOILERS! On the back end, the ladies discuss some celebrity news, including Amanda Seyfried’s home in Architectural Digest, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

