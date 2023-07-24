Barbenheimer Weekend and More (SPOILERS)



Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins return this week with their thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer after their extremely pink and explosive opening weekend. The ladies give their overall thoughts on both movies and their rollouts and touch on some specifics, including SPOILERS! On the back end, the ladies discuss some celebrity news, including Amanda Seyfried’s home in Architectural Digest, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

