What It’s Like to Work at The Athletic With Lindsay Jones. Plus, ESPN and Newsroom AI.

Bryan, David, and Lindsay discuss the merger between The Athletic and The New York Times and look at Genesis, an AI tool for journalists

By Bryan Curtis, David Shoemaker, and Lindsay Jones
New York Times Headquarters in New York City Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images


Bryan and David are joined by colleague Lindsay Jones to discuss her experience working at The Athletic. They review Bob Kravitz’s piece on Substack, touch on Jones’s experience at the site, and discuss how things are progressing after the merger with the Times (4:33). Later, they debate just how well our new member of the newsroom, Genesis, an artificial intelligence tool, could integrate into the workplace (40:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Erika Cervantes

