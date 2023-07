Bakari Sellers is joined by former national security official and author Miles Taylor to discuss seeing fellow conservatives bend to Donald Trump’s will (2:53), being labeled a “whistleblower” following his NYT anonymous op-ed from inside the Trump White House (7:08), his new book, Blowback, and saving the nation from a second dose of Trump (15:00).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Miles Taylor

Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

