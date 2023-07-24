Wish You Had That Second-Round Pick Now, Don’t You?



The Full Go returns with the producers sharing their weekend activities and Jason inviting us into his dining experience at Medieval Times. He then dives into the White Sox and Cubs’ mediocrity, before examining the latest buzz from the Bulls’ offseason and the rest of the NBA (20:48). Jason then shares his reactions to Jim Nugent’s comments in the Chicago Tribune regarding the Pat Fitzgerald firing at Northwestern, and shaking his head at the Chase Claypool injury situation at Bears training camp (49:36).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify