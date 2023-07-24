 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stephen Curry on ‘Underrated,’ the Chris Paul–Jordan Poole Trade, and His Relationship With Kevin Durant

Logan Murdock and Raja Bell are joined by Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry to discuss his early days in the league, being teammates with Raja, and the new documentary film on his career, ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan Murdock and Raja Bell are joined by Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry to discuss his early days in the league, being teammates with Raja, and the new documentary film on his career, Stephen Curry: Underrated from Apple TV+ and A24 (2:00). Along the way, Curry talks about the Warriors’ decision to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul and how he thinks the move is going to impact the team next season (12:00). Later, the two-time NBA MVP briefly addresses his current relationship with Kevin Durant and his reactions to Durant’s trade request last season (27:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

