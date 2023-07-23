 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brian Harman Dominates the Drama-Free Open Championship

Plus, winners and losers

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images


House and Hubbard recap this year’s Open Championship, starting off with Brian Harman’s dominant performance (01:46) and some of the major story lines from the weekend (10:25). Then, they go over their winners and losers from the tournament, including Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Scottie Scheffler (19:37). After, they offer some early Ryder Cup thoughts before discussing their final takeaways from the weekend, including Jordan Spieth’s performance and the broadcast (44:41).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Mark Panik

Subscribe: Spotify

