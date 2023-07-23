Brian Harman Dominates the Drama-Free Open Championship



House and Hubbard recap this year’s Open Championship, starting off with Brian Harman’s dominant performance (01:46) and some of the major story lines from the weekend (10:25). Then, they go over their winners and losers from the tournament, including Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Scottie Scheffler (19:37). After, they offer some early Ryder Cup thoughts before discussing their final takeaways from the weekend, including Jordan Spieth’s performance and the broadcast (44:41).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Mark Panik

