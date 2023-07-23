 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hungarian Grand Prix Recap

Kevin, Meg, and Spanners discuss Red Bull’s record, Mercedes’s strategy, and Sergio Pérez’s performance

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Meg and Spanners to discuss the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, which resulted in Red Bull’s 12th consecutive win of the season, breaking the record. They dive into Mercedes’s strategy compared to McLaren’s, discuss Checo’s performance and the need for a “statement drive,” and then follow up on listener questions involving who has the best driver lineup.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Assistance: Chloe Clark

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

Brian Harman Dominates the Drama-Free Open Championship

Plus, winners and losers

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: “Pilot”

Bill, Juliet, and Joanna look back on ‘The O.C.’ and discuss the series’ influence, casting, theme song, and much more!

By Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

Sweden, Netherlands, and France Struggle, While Jamaica Claim Historic Point

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill, and Amanda ZaZa

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Oscar De La Hoya on Being ‘The Golden Boy’

Raheem is joined by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya to revisit his illustrious career as a fighter and promoter as well as his upcoming documentary

By Raheem Palmer

Dr. Aomawa Shields on ‘Life on Other Planets: A Memoir of Finding My Place in the Universe’

Larry is joined by astronomer and actress Aomawa Shields to discuss her new book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘Barbie’ Reactions

Steve, Jessica, and Jomi are back to share their reactions to the latest film in fandom

By Steve Ahlman, Jessica Clemons, and 1 more