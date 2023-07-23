Hungarian Grand Prix Recap



Kevin is joined by Meg and Spanners to discuss the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, which resulted in Red Bull’s 12th consecutive win of the season, breaking the record. They dive into Mercedes’s strategy compared to McLaren’s, discuss Checo’s performance and the need for a “statement drive,” and then follow up on listener questions involving who has the best driver lineup.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Additional Production Assistance: Chloe Clark

Subscribe: Spotify