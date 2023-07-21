There’s Nothing to Do on the Resort

With nothing to do at his honeymoon resort, Rosenberg answers a few questions from the mailbag, with a couple of cameos from Misshattan.
- The wedding aftermath (9:20)
- Cody’s recent run (20:14)
- Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (26:05)
- The Rock and John Cena returning amid actors and writers strikes (28:30)
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Brian H. Waters
