 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

There’s Nothing to Do on the Resort

Rosenberg also talks about the Rock and John Cena returning amid actors and writers strikes

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


With nothing to do at his honeymoon resort, Rosenberg answers a few questions from the mailbag, with a couple of cameos from Misshattan.

  • The wedding aftermath (9:20)
  • Cody’s recent run (20:14)
  • Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (26:05)
  • The Rock and John Cena returning amid actors and writers strikes (28:30)

‌Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Play

The Rewatchables: ‘My Cousin Vinny’ | The Best Courtroom Comedy?

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Wesley Morris for courtroom month to rewatch the 1992 legal comedy ‘My Cousin Vinny’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Play

Trading Joel Embiid, and the Saquon Standoff

Plus, Brian Barrett on the New England Patriots offense, Jason Goff on the Northwestern University hazing scandal, and JJ on the state of running back contracts in the NFL

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, and 4 more

‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14 Premiere, Puppygate 2.0, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 7

Jodi Walker joins Rachel Lindsay to break down the season premiere of the rebooted show

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Ben McKenzie Has a New Role as a Crypto Skeptic—in Real Life

With the release of his new book, ‘Easy Money,’ the former star of ‘The O.C.,’ ‘Gotham,’ and ‘Southland’ hopes to shed some light on crypto and the often shady characters behind it

By Katie Baker

Why Is the Draymond-Poole Drama Still Going? Plus, What It Was Like to See Wemby In Person.

Austin and Pausha also dive into all the player movement this offseason and take a closer look at Dillon Brooks’s fit with the Houston Rockets

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Astead Herndon on Campaign 2024, Midwest Diners, Podcasting Vs. Writing, and The New York Times

New York Times reporter and podcaster Astead Herndon joins to discuss life on the campaign trail

By Bryan Curtis