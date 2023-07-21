There’s Nothing to Do on the Resort



With nothing to do at his honeymoon resort, Rosenberg answers a few questions from the mailbag, with a couple of cameos from Misshattan.

The wedding aftermath (9:20)

Cody’s recent run (20:14)

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (26:05)

The Rock and John Cena returning amid actors and writers strikes (28:30)

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Brian H. Waters

