Why Is the Draymond-Poole Drama Still Going? Plus, What It Was Like to See Wemby In Person.

Austin and Pausha also dive into all the player movement this offseason and take a closer look at Dillon Brooks’s fit with the Houston Rockets

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images


‌Austin and Pausha are back and start things off by recapping their time at summer league watching Wemby play in Las Vegas (2:14). Then, they dive into all the player movement this offseason and take a closer look at Dillon Brooks’s fit with the Houston Rockets. They also talk through what Damian Lillard’s fit will look like on the Miami Heat if/when that trade ends up happening (22:27).

‌Later, they weigh in on the latest developments in the Draymond-Poole drama (41:37), and then wrap things up with some rapid-fire questions (47:16).

‌Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

