Why Is the Draymond-Poole Drama Still Going? Plus, What It Was Like to See Wemby In Person.

Austin and Pausha are back and start things off by recapping their time at summer league watching Wemby play in Las Vegas (2:14). Then, they dive into all the player movement this offseason and take a closer look at Dillon Brooks’s fit with the Houston Rockets. They also talk through what Damian Lillard’s fit will look like on the Miami Heat if/when that trade ends up happening (22:27).
Later, they weigh in on the latest developments in the Draymond-Poole drama (41:37), and then wrap things up with some rapid-fire questions (47:16).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
