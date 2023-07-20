‘Barbie’ + ‘Oppenheimer,’ a.k.a. Barbenheimer, Is Upon Us!

‌

The biggest movie weekend in years is finally here. Sean and Amanda discuss the theatergoing experience surrounding Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (1:00), including the order and circumstances in which you should see them. Then, they dig into their feelings on Oppenheimer and where Nolan stands in Hollywood (17:00), before pivoting their focus to Barbie and what it signals about Gerwig’s ambitions and desires as a filmmaker (52:00).

This episode makes an effort to be spoiler-free of plot points in both Barbie and Oppenheimer, but it does feature an in-depth discussion of Sean and Amanda’s reactions and feelings about each movie.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

