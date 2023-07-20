 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Barbie’ + ‘Oppenheimer,’ a.k.a. Barbenheimer, Is Upon Us!

Plus, more on what ‘Barbie’ signals about Gerwig’s ambitions and desires as a filmmaker

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Warner Bros./Universal Studios


The biggest movie weekend in years is finally here. Sean and Amanda discuss the theatergoing experience surrounding Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (1:00), including the order and circumstances in which you should see them. Then, they dig into their feelings on Oppenheimer and where Nolan stands in Hollywood (17:00), before pivoting their focus to Barbie and what it signals about Gerwig’s ambitions and desires as a filmmaker (52:00).

This episode makes an effort to be spoiler-free of plot points in both Barbie and Oppenheimer, but it does feature an in-depth discussion of Sean and Amanda’s reactions and feelings about each movie.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Barbenheimer

View all 10 stories

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Joel “Troel” Embiid Wants to Win a Title “Whether It’s in Philly or Anywhere Else”

Chris and Raheem also discuss James Harden’s cryptic Instagram posts

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

The Greatest Opening Weekend Double Feature Ever

With Barbenheimer upon us, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate some of the best double features in cinema history

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘And Justice For All’ With Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris

Bill simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris revisit this 1979 mystery-drama

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey

‘Hijack’ Episodes 1-4 Recap

Plus, more on Idris Elba’s performance and career arc as a leading man in shows and movies, what makes ‘Hijack’ work, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Mets Take Two From the White Sox, Saquon Holds Out, and Chris Kirschner on the Yankees Slump

And later, callers talk Yankees

By John Jastremski

The National’s Controversial Trade Night Restrictions. Plus, Market Update With Chris McGill.

And later, mailbag!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson