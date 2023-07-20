 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Podcaster Power Rankings, Best Pro-Am Players, and Reminiscing on the Drew League With Pierce Simpson

Plus, Tate gives some shout-outs, including Will Wade, Rick Pitino, and Tony Yayo

By Tate Frazier
The Ringer’s Tate Frazier ranks his top 10 NBA player-podcasters (2:12) before he is joined by host and producer Pierce Simpson to discuss his media origins, North Texas basketball, and the Ringer-Complex basketball games at the Drew League in 2017. Then, they draft their top five guys who would shut down a Pro-Am basketball game (25:33). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including Will Wade, Rick Pitino, Tony Yayo, and more (1:01:11).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Pierce Simpson
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

