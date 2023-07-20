Summer League Championship Reaction; Rockets, Thunder, and Warriors Previews; and the 2024 Draft Class

Kevin O’Connor hosts J. Kyle Mann to react to the NBA summer league championship, analyze Emoni Bates’s and Cam Whitmore’s impressive performances, and preview the Rockets’ potential next season. Then, Tyler Parker joins KOC to discuss the in-season tournament, how the Thunder have the best young core in the league, and their potential to make a playoff run next season. Plus, Logan Murdock and KOC talk about the Warriors’ offseason and expectations for Chris Paul’s addition to the team.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Tyler Parker, and Logan Murdock

Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Cory McConnell, Victoria Valencia, and Richie Bozek

