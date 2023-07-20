 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Summer League Championship Reaction; Rockets, Thunder, and Warriors Previews; and the 2024 Draft Class

Kevin O’Connor discusses standout performances from rookies like Emoni Bates and Cam Whitmore

By Kevin O'Connor, J. Kyle Mann, Tyler Parker, and Logan Murdock

Kevin O’Connor hosts J. Kyle Mann to react to the NBA summer league championship, analyze Emoni Bates’s and Cam Whitmore’s impressive performances, and preview the Rockets’ potential next season. Then, Tyler Parker joins KOC to discuss the in-season tournament, how the Thunder have the best young core in the league, and their potential to make a playoff run next season. Plus, Logan Murdock and KOC talk about the Warriors’ offseason and expectations for Chris Paul’s addition to the team.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Tyler Parker, and Logan Murdock
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Cory McConnell, Victoria Valencia, and Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Give Rhamondre the Rock! Plus, Sox Buyers or Sellers With Chris Cotillo.

Brian also breaks down what the Patriots might look like in 2023 and how Rhamondre Stevenson is vital to their success

By Brian Barrett

Josh Harris Paid $6 Billion for the Easiest Job in the World: Not Being Dan Snyder

Harris’s purchase of the Washington Commanders was approved Thursday, and to get fans on his side, he’ll simply have to be a better owner than one of the worst the NFL has seen

By Kevin Clark

Has Netflix Officially Won the Streaming War?

Plus, Matt shares his predictions for the opening weekend of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

By Matthew Belloni

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Reminds Us of What TV Used to Be. Plus, Hollywood Strike Updates.

Chris and Andy also discuss the Barbenheimer phenomenon

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Blood and Guts’ and Today Vs. the Attitude Era

Plus, David and Kaz discuss MJF and Adam Cole’s dance battle with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney don the hat and take on the mean streets of Detroit in this recap of the two-episode premiere of ‘Justified: City Primeval’

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney