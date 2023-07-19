A Post–‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Mailbag

A little over a week after the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Nora and Nathan open up the mailbag to answer some questions and to continue processing their feelings about the album. They talk about why it seems like there has been less hype around the Speak Now rerecord compared to previous ones (1:00), whether “I Can See You” undermined “Cruel Summer” as the song of the summer (31:59), and if we’ll get a live version of this album (42:06).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
