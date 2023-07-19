 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Post–‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Mailbag

Nora and Nathan answer questions about the release and discuss why this album hasn’t received as much hype as others

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Denver, CO Photo by Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


A little over a week after the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Nora and Nathan open up the mailbag to answer some questions and to continue processing their feelings about the album. They talk about why it seems like there has been less hype around the Speak Now rerecord compared to previous ones (1:00), whether “I Can See You” undermined “Cruel Summer” as the song of the summer (31:59), and if we’ll get a live version of this album (42:06).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

