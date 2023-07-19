Final Thoughts Heading Into the Open Championship



House and Hubbard convene for their last-minute thoughts heading into this weekend’s Open Championship. They start off by discussing how the likelihood of rain will affect the tournament (04:15). Then, they talk about their favorite plays for the weekend, including House’s confidence in Jon Rahm (10:45). After, they explore the featured groups and end with some parlays they’re placing (19:51).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

