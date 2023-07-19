 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Thoughts Heading Into the Open Championship

Ahead of this weekend’s tournament, House and Hubbard discuss the weather forecast, their favorite plays, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
The 151st Open - Preview Day Three Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images


House and Hubbard convene for their last-minute thoughts heading into this weekend’s Open Championship. They start off by discussing how the likelihood of rain will affect the tournament (04:15). Then, they talk about their favorite plays for the weekend, including House’s confidence in Jon Rahm (10:45). After, they explore the featured groups and end with some parlays they’re placing (19:51).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

