The Dominik Mysterio Celebration Show! Plus, Is Today’s WWE Hotter Than the Attitude Era?

With Khal out, Ringer wrestling authority figure David Shoemaker joins Ben and Brian as they celebrate Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title win and more

By Ben Cruz, David Shoemaker, and Brian Waters
WWE


With Khal out, Ringer wrestling authority figure David Shoemaker joins Ben and Brian as they celebrate Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title win. Then, they discuss the following headlines:

  • Seth Rollins says match ratings are “silly” (3:20)
  • WWE has “high interest” in Nick Aldis (10:59)
  • What The Rock and Grayson Waller’s interaction could mean for The Great One (15:30)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a few hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline including Judgment Day fatigue, the most underutilized wrestlers, and Brian’s previous take on the NXT and AEW championships. (21:42).

After the break, they discuss whether or not WWE is hotter today than it was during the Attitude Era (36:54).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (46:59) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (50:45).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, David Shoemaker, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

