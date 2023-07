Our fearless host is back in the USA and filled with ennui, but worry not, we have another flawless episode for you this week. Ian Shelton of Militarie Gun joins the show to talk about the Adicts, Concord, California, and differing relationships to baristas.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Ian Shelton

Producer: Jessie Miller-Gordon

Associate Producers: Chris Sutton and Devon Renaldo

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

