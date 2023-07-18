Celebrity Watch at the Wimbledon Finals, SAG-AFTRA Strike, Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Room, and More



The ladies are back at it again this week with a packed episode! They discuss all the celebrity sightings at the men’s Wimbledon final this weekend, including sightings of Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Nick Jonas, and more (0:45). Next, the ladies discuss the SAG-AFTRA strike and how it will inevitably affect celebrity outings, red carpets, and most importantly, Jam Session (11:16). Then, they talk about some celebrity relationships, including rumors of Shakira dating NBA star Jimmy Butler (24:04), Sofia Vergara’s divorce (26:05), and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s one-year wedding anniversary (27:18). They also congratulate Lindsay Lohan on her new baby, and do a deep dive into her newborn’s new room (26:31)!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

Assistant Producer: Devon Manze

