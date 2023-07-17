 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Should The New York Times Do With The Athletic?

The guys also break down the side effects of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images


Bryan and David brainstorm how The New York Times and The Athletic could restructure heading into the new phase of coverage (3:40). Then, amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, they discuss a few more media side effects, including the loss of the celebrity profile, actor promos, and more (34:10). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

