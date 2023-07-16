 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Declan Rice becomes the latest signing of Arsenal’s big summer

Ian Wright is joined by Clive Palmer of Arsenal Vision and Andrew Mangan of Arseblog to discuss the flurry of recent Arsenal signings

By Ian Wright
Arsenal Unveil New Signing Declan Rice Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian Wright is joined by Clive Palmer of Arsenal Vision and Andrew Mangan of Arseblog to discuss the flurry of recent Arsenal signings, with Jurrien Timber, Kai Haverts and the £100m+ Declan Rice joining the men’s side. They discuss how the new signings will fit into the team, how this might change the team dynamic and tactical setup, and where the fans should set their expectation level for the upcoming season. They also praise the free transfer of Alessia Russo to the women’s’ side and try to figure out who has to make way for her to play in her favored no. 9 position, and there are flowers for Cesc Fabregas, an Arsenal legend, who has retired from playing football to move into coaching.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Clive Palmer and Andrew Mangan
Producers: Jonathan Fisher and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

