The Best of the Year (So Far)!

Do you want the best? Well, you got it! Mal and Jo are here to give you their top ten best recommendations in the world of fandom so far (12:26). From movies to shows to everything in between, they share with you all the things you need to have seen by now. They later do a trailer hype check-in with Ahsoka, Dune: Part 2, and more (96:04), then end with some Secret Invasion talk on the latest episode (1:49:52).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
