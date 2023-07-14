 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best of the Year (So Far)!

And later, Jo and Mal do a trailer hype check-in

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Legendary Entertainment


Do you want the best? Well, you got it! Mal and Jo are here to give you their top ten best recommendations in the world of fandom so far (12:26). From movies to shows to everything in between, they share with you all the things you need to have seen by now. They later do a trailer hype check-in with Ahsoka, Dune: Part 2, and more (96:04), then end with some Secret Invasion talk on the latest episode (1:49:52).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

BREAKING: Jamahal Hill Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Title. What Happens Now?

Ariel and Petesy discuss a potential light heavyweight grand prix involving Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jiri Prochazka

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

The We’re-Back Show: RIP New York Times Sports, ESPN Layoffs, GQ, and More

Bryan also has some notes for David from his summer vacation

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Inside the Actors Strike With Its Top Negotiator

Matt is joined by national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to gain more insight from the union’s side of the strike

By Matthew Belloni

Alex Cora on the Red-Hot Sox!

Plus, Brian gives out his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week

By Brian Barrett

Kim and Kroy Divorce Updates, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Nabs an Emmy Nom, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 6

Rachel and Zack also discuss a petty lawsuit filed by Marc Daly

By Rachel Lindsay

World Cup Previews: England and Group D

Plus, the Counter-Pressed crew hear from some of the Lionesses themselves about their ambitions for the tournament and (of course) their go-to karaoke songs

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes