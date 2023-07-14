Light Is the Best Disinfectant



Jason starts the pod by firing up the trade machine and inserting the Chicago Bulls as the third team in a dream Miami Heat–Damian Lillard trade scenario. Jason is then joined by sports radio analyst Danny Parkins from 670 The Score to recount his bizarre week as one of the principal reporters on the most recent allegations of student-athlete abuse at Northwestern University, this time involving the baseball team and fired coach Jim Foster (17:37).

