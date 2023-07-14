 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Light Is the Best Disinfectant

Jason starts the pod by firing up the trade machine and inserting the Chicago Bulls as the third team in a dream Miami Heat–Damian Lillard trade scenario

By Jason Goff
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by firing up the trade machine and inserting the Chicago Bulls as the third team in a dream Miami Heat–Damian Lillard trade scenario. Jason is then joined by sports radio analyst Danny Parkins from 670 The Score to recount his bizarre week as one of the principal reporters on the most recent allegations of student-athlete abuse at Northwestern University, this time involving the baseball team and fired coach Jim Foster (17:37).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

