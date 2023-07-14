Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Premiere Looks, and Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party | Tea Time

Taylor Swift seems to be back to hosting her iconic Fourth of July parties, and this year’s guest list included the Haim sisters and Selena Gomez (1:00). Margot Robbie is still going strong with different Barbie looks at some of the movie’s premieres this week (16:23). We investigate Michael Rubin’s (who is Michael Rubin?) extremely star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons (28:29). And how did Kim Kardashian just discover that hummus and veggies are a good snack (42:22)?
Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen
