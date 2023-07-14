 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Premiere Looks, and Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party | Tea Time

Plus, Kim Kardashian’s hummus snack

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Taylor Swift seems to be back to hosting her iconic Fourth of July parties, and this year’s guest list included the Haim sisters and Selena Gomez (1:00). Margot Robbie is still going strong with different Barbie looks at some of the movie’s premieres this week (16:23). We investigate Michael Rubin’s (who is Michael Rubin?) extremely star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons (28:29). And how did Kim Kardashian just discover that hummus and veggies are a good snack (42:22)?

Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify

